Michigan state representative introduces bill to limit 'hostile' foreign influence in higher ed

Michigan State Rep. Will Bruck introduced the Foreign Influence of State Institutions of Higher Education Act in the state legislature on March 14 in an effort to curb the influence of foreign adversaries in American higher education.

According to Bruck, the bill is a step towards promoting the ideological independence of American academia, which he says has been a recent target for foreign actors who aim to undermine the United States.

“Our foreign adversaries, especially the Chinese Communist Party, have ramped up their efforts to increase their influence and undermine patriotic values in our country,” Bruck said. “We need to put an end to that wherever it is happening in Michigan. It is time for us to remove the welcome mat that hostile foreign actors have exploited for so long to further their intrusion in our state.”

Bruck’s bill would prohibit Michigan colleges and universities from accepting grants from “foreign countries of concern” that create any condition for funding that “[a]llows the curriculum or values of a program in this state to be directed or controlled by the foreign country.”

These “foreign countries of concern” include China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, among others.

[RELATED: Universities failed to disclose Chinese donations and spent millions on DEI, Open The Books reports]

Bruck’s bill comes in the wake of recent worries over the national security implications of American universities’ partnerships with foreign actors.

In January, the University of Michigan ended its Joint Institute with Chinese Shanghai Jiao Tong University in light of concerns that the Chinese Communist Party was using the institute’s research to bolster the Chinese military.

“International academic partnerships have deeply enriched our academic offerings and strengthened the global education of our students, and we will continue to pursue partnerships around the world as part of our academic mission,” UM President Santa said in a press release at the time. “As we do so, we must also prioritize our commitment to national security.”

[RELATED: Congressman calls on U.S. schools to follow suit after University of Michigan ends Chinese partnership]

As previously reported by Campus Reform, similar concerns have also been voiced by congressional lawmakers. Following Michigan’s decision to end its partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Michigan Rep. John Moolenar called on other universities across the nation to terminate their own Chinese partnerships.

“Too many American universities are collaborating with CCP researchers on critical technologies including weapons, artificial intelligence, and nuclear physics,” Moolenar remarked in a press release. “The results of these collaborations could one day be turned against our country, and we cannot allow that to happen.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Rep. Bruck for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.