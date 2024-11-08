Michigan State University prof reportedly sends ‘grief’ email to students, offers extra credit for attending class after Trump victory

A professor at Michigan State University sent students an email expressing her grief following Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

Alexa Veenema, a behavioral neuroscience professor at MSU, wrote to students, “You must be as devastated as I am. And probably feel an overwhelming grief.”

“It is unbelievable to me that so many Americans are so utterly naive and would fall for this and support misogyny, racism, xenophobia, hate, and violence,” she continued.

Veenema told students, “I understand that you are not in the state of mind to learn anything,” and offered “free bonus points” for students who attend class following the election.

She also encouraged students to “seek out support” and said that “sharing your feelings…may lower your anxiety.”

Campus Reform is tracking a trend of universities taking similar measures.

Harvard University reportedly canceled classes in wake of the election results, and an assistant professor at Michigan State University canceled her classes and sent a similar email of grief to students.

Other universities have provided students with ‘self-care’ initiatives to cope with the election.

Dartmouth College is offering its predominantly liberal student body events like a ‘Democratic Listening Circle’ and a ‘Decompress Dinner’ to cope with the results of the presidential election.

Georgetown University offered students yoga, coloring books, and milk and cookies on election day.

Campus Reform has contacted Michigan State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.