Michigan State walks back fully gender-neutral bathrooms at newly-renovated dorms

Michigan State University has walked back its decision to implement fully gender-neutral bathrooms at Campbell Hall, just weeks after unveiling the dorm’s $37 million renovation.

Originally built in 1939, Campbell Hall reopened this fall after a major overhaul. The renovated dorm included modern amenities such as study and music rooms, as well as newly designed all-gender bathrooms featuring private enclosed stalls and showers instead of the traditional communal layout.

The new system was meant to promote inclusivity and privacy for the dorm’s 245 residents, most of whom are first-year students according to the Lansing State Journal. But within weeks, administrators began receiving reports that some students were uncomfortable with the arrangement.

By mid-semester, MSU partially reversed course, labeling some bathrooms as male-only, some as female-only, and keeping others gender-neutral.

University officials said the change was intended to give students more flexibility and to address concerns raised during the first months of the semester.

However, some students reportedly ignored the new signage altogether, continuing to use whichever restroom was most convenient.

MSU said it will continue reviewing student feedback throughout the year and may adjust the setup again based on future input.

The Student Life and Engagement office emphasized that the goal remains to balance inclusivity and privacy while ensuring all students feel comfortable in the renovated space.