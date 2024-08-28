Michigan Tech rebrands diversity office but continues to promote DEI agenda

Michigan Technological University recently rebranded its office dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) by removing controversial terms from its title.



“Effective August 1, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be known as Engagement and Belonging,” the school announced earlier this month.

The school explained in an announcement that the programs and services offered by the department will remain identical to what they were previously, and only the name of the office will change under the new reform.

“This change reflects Michigan Tech’s continued dedication to fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for all members of the University community, while emphasizing the intentional efforts made to achieve this goal,” the school stated. “The office’s services, functions, and staff will remain the same. Engagement and Belonging looks forward to continued partnership with the Michigan Tech community under its new name.”

The school, located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, has more than 7,000 students.

As of publishing time, the university continues to explicitly reference DEI on its website through what it calls a “DEIS” (or “diversity, equity, inclusion, and sense of belonging” action plan.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, and a sense of belonging are thus established as among the most central commitments of MTU,” the school states about its DEI plan, “and this University-wide framework for DEIS strategic planning is a promissory note toward attaining our vision.”

“By this plan, the MTU community takes stock of our current progress, charts a course for the future, and leverages our efforts and resources toward attaining our DEIS goals,” the website continues.

The website additionally stresses the importance of strategic planning of DEI initiatives in order for them to be effective.

“Strategic planning around DEIS helps harness our strengths so we all pull together to achieve our goals,” says Michigan Tech’s website. “Strategic planning puts us on the same page, reaching for the same overall goals, even though every unit will take its own path toward achieving them.”

Michigan Tech is far from the first school to rebrand DEI in recent months. Campus Reform reported earlier this month that the University of Florida has similarly rebranded its ‘Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement’ center to comply with anti-DEI legislation recently enacted in the state.

Campus Reform has also reported about DEI rebrandings that have occurred at Utah Valley University and the University of Iowa.

Campus Reform has contacted Michigan Technological University and its Office of Engagement and Belonging for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.