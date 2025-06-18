Millions of students dropped out as higher ed shifted focus from degrees to DEI

Over 2.1 million Americans have dropped out of college without earning a degree, a troubling trend that raises concerns about whether universities are prioritizing politics over academic achievement.

A June 4 report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found that college non-completers rose by 2.2 percent in the past year. Citing a lack of direction, student debt, and disillusionment with the value of a degree, many students are leaving school without finishing.

Inside Higher Ed highlighted that a student’s “sense of purpose” plays a major role in retention.

Instead of addressing these foundational issues—like affordability, job readiness, and clear academic pathways—many institutions have ramped up investments in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programming.

[RELATED: ‘Report highlights how universities uphold DEI despite federal pressure’]

Campus Reform has extensively covered the explosion of DEI efforts across higher education. Some universities now employ more DEI officers than history professors. These bureaucracies often mandate ideological trainings, revise general education courses to reflect political priorities, and fund identity-based events—all without clear evidence that they improve student success or retention.

Jenna Robinson, president of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, told Campus Reform that the drop in enrollment reflects universities abandoning their academic mission.

“When universities stray from their academic mission, students, parents, and the public start to question the value of a university education. Politicization has significantly eroded public trust,” Robinson said. “Going forward, universities should be laser-focused on their academic endeavors in order to attract and retain students and regain the public’s confidence.”

Critics argue that universities are failing to provide students with marketable skills, while increasingly politicizing required coursework. Financial literacy advocates warn that students are unsure what their tuition is funding, as required classes are used to advance activism over academics.

Conservative students have also reported being marginalized on campuses where progressive ideologies dominate classroom discourse. A lack of viewpoint diversity, students say, fosters a hostile learning environment that may lead them to withdraw altogether.

[RELATED: ‘Texas bill targets woke college courses, empowers public to report indoctrination’]

In response to growing public dissatisfaction, states like Florida and Texas have passed laws to rein in campus activism and restore academic standards.

Texas Senate Bill 17, now in effect, eliminates DEI offices in public colleges. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 37 requires general education curricula to emphasize civic literacy and critical thinking over political advocacy.