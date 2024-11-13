Milwaukee Jewish Federation creates new method for reporting anti-Semitism

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation (MJF) recently announced the creation of a new reporting avenue for anti-Semitic discrimination in Wisconsin.

The group’s Oct. 28 announcement states that one of MJF’s goals in creating this tool is to gather more extensive data on anti-Semitic discrimination in order to improve anti-discrimination measures.

“MJF maintains data on antisemitic issues and incidents, as well as security concerns, for Jewish community members living throughout Wisconsin,” the statement reads. “The information is analyzed and used as a tool to help determine ways in which MJF can best ensure safety for members of the Jewish community and respond to issues of concern.”

“The number one priority of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation (MJF) is to maintain the highest level of security for members of the Jewish community, and to this end MJF is pleased to announce the latest release of its updated antisemitic incident tracking tool,” it adds.

Jewish Community Relations Council Executive Director Roberta Clark told Campus Reform that the new form is designed to assess reports of anti-Semitism in greater detail by requesting additional, specific information from those who report such incidents.

“We’ve made the form more robust in order to really craft better detail of where are things are happening, so that if we look year over year we can see whether there’s more happening,” Clark said.

“It is our job at the Jewish Federation to work and ensure the safety and security of the Jewish people so that they can live meaningful Jewish lives, and that they don’t have to worry about safety and security,” she added.

The announcement follows reports of considerable anti-Semitic discrimination across Wisconsin. According to MJF, incidents in the state align with national trends showing a rise in anti-Semitism.

“Locally, Milwaukee has experienced a staggering 570% increase in reported antisemitic incidents since 2015. Nationally, the Anti-Defamation League has confirmed 10,000 antisemitic incidents since October 7, 2023, and the FBI confirmed that members of the Jewish community are targets of more than 60% of religiously motivated hate crimes in their 2023 hate crime data,” MJF’s announcement says.

The organization’s statement also stresses the essential nature of organized Jewish advocacy in the present political climate, emphasizing the social value of Jewish community.

“For members of the Jewish community to pursue their Jewish identities via worship, education, and social gatherings, we must ensure that Jewish organizations and gatherings have the highest level of security policies and procedures in place,” MJF notes.

According to its website, MJF is a regionally-based Jewish advocacy group whose mission is to “care for the needs of the Jewish people and to build a vibrant Jewish community in Milwaukee, in Israel, and around the world.” Founded in 1902, the group provides support to Jewish communities through local outreach, financial support, and philanthropic investment.