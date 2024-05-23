‘MINDLESS IGNORANCE’: University of Tennessee students launch protest, shout anti-Israel slogans: VIDEO
The pro-divestment protest saw demonstrators gather at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to express their opposition to the Jewish State.
One Jewish student called the protesters' behavior ‘mindless ignorance.’
On May 1, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s (UTK) Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) started an anti-Israel protest on campus.
“The University of Tennessee is complicit in the genocide and occupation of the Palestinian people through its Zionist-enabling investments,” SJP wrote in a “Letter of Solidarity” the day before the protest. “We will no longer allow this institution to use our tuition money to support the settler state of Israel.”
The letter’s demands included divestment from Israel and the “immediate cessation of the Study Abroad program in Israel.”
The SJP called the event a “vigil for Palestine.”
[RELATED: University of South Florida anti-Israel protester brought firearm to campus, shared Hamas propaganda on Facebook: Police]
Protesters can be seen chanting “five, six seven eight, Israel is a terror state,” “Free, free Palestine,” “No more hiding, no more fear, the genocide is crystal clear,” and other anti-Israeli slogans in a video taken by Campus Reform.
The protesters began to leave at roughly 12:50 AM EST.
“It’s just mindless ignorance,” one Jewish student told Campus Reform. “They think that just because Israel is taking military action, and the force is disproportionate, that it is somehow unfair.”
[RELATED: PARTY’S OVER: Police arrest over 100 Hamas-endorsed UCLA campus occupiers]
UTK anti-Israel demonstrators gathered again to protest and at least 10 of them were arrested on Wednesday.
Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.