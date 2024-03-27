MIT student organization promotes Palestinian terror organization

A student organization at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology placed a poster containing the logo of a Palestinian organization that’s a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The MIT Black Students’ Union placed a flag featuring the logo of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine outside its office, according to an X post by student Talia Kahn.

🚨 Terrorist support on @MIT campus: As part of the broader Coalition for Pal at MIT, the Black Student Union office has decided to show their support for the PFLP, a US designated terrorist organization since 1997.



The PFLP are currently holding Israeli baby Kfir Bibas, and… pic.twitter.com/CjIuisxyq6 — Talia Khan (@TaliaKhan_MIT) March 20, 2024





”No to Zionism and Racism,” the poster reads.

The poster contains a handcuffed Black and White hand, with the phrase “South-African Steel/Made in ‘Israel’” on the handcuffs.

The Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine was listed as a Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997 by the U.S. Department of State.

According to the National Counterterrorism Center, two PFLP-affilated individuals attacked a Jerusalem synagogue in 2014, resulting in five people dead and 12 more injured. Three Americans were also injured.

In 2019, the terror organization detonated an explosive device in the West Bank, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old girl. Her father and brother were also injured.

A splinter group of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine is also responsible for hijacking an Air France flight in 1976.

MIT is being investigated by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce concerning its response to campus anti-Semitism, as Campus Reform reported.

Campus Reform reached out to MIT and the Black Students’ Union for comment.