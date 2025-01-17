Montana House passes bill banning men from women’s restrooms on campus

The Montana House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would stop men who “identify” as women from using women’s restrooms in the state’s public institutions of higher education.

The legislation, House Bill 121, passed the House by a vote of 58-42 on Wednesday. It now awaits approval from the state Senate.

The bill text states its purpose is to “preserve women’s restrooms, changing rooms, and sleeping quarters for women in facilities where women have traditionally been afforded privacy and safety from acts of abuse, harassment, sexual assault, and violence committed by men.”

Specifically, the legislation would make it so that public buildings, including “university building[s]” on public campuses, would be required to “designate each multi-occupancy restroom, changing room, or sleeping quarters for the exclusive use of females or males” and to forbid males and females from using such facilities that belong to the opposite sex.

Bill sponsor Republican State Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe said: “Girls should not feel uncomfortable or afraid to use a restroom or locker room at school.”

She also clarified: “This bill is not about exclusion or hate. It’s about common-sense boundaries that have served our society for generations. Women should not have to sacrifice their privacy or their safety because of political agendas or cultural trends.”

Montana’s House Bill 121 mirrors efforts in other states to stop efforts to impose gender ideology on restroom policy.

The Ohio Senate, for example, advanced a bill in November, 2024 forbidding men and women on public college campuses from using the restrooms of the opposite sex because they claim they have a different “gender identity.”

Campus Reform has reached out to State Rep. Seekins-Crowe for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.