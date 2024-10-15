More than 75 university leaders gather for summit on combatting anti-Semitism

Dozens of university presidents and chancellors recently met to discuss and strategize possible responses to anti-Semitism on their respective campuses.

More than 75 university presidents and chancellors attended the meeting, which was held at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg Center in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 22–23.

[RELATED: UMich anti-Israel activists repeatedly block student budgets, school provides funds to keep student gov running]

The summit was the largest gathering of university leaders to address anti-Semitism ever, according to the summit’s organizers.

“Addressing the hate we’re witnessing on campus is not just essential for the safety and security of Jewish students in the quad, but also for the health of higher education in America,” Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement.

“As we seek to restore a safe and inclusive campus environment for all students, we’re proud to see how committed university leaders are to addressing rising antisemitism by participating in this critical Summit,” Hillel International CEO Adam Lehman added.

Among the leaders in attendance was University of Michigan President Santa Ono, who expressed his commitment to “rooting out the poisonous fruit of deeply held bigotries.”

“Holding this conversation in the heart of the nation’s capital reminds us of our founding ideals and what those ideals have meant to Jewish people here and around the world,” Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels noted.

“Open discourse around ideas, freedom of expression, freedom of religion, and the sustenance of a pluralistic society that protects individuals’ rights undergird our democracy, and as universities, we have an indispensable role to play by reflecting and embodying these values to shape our nation for the better,” Daniels concluded.

[RELATED: Med school prof claims there are student ‘concerns’ over Israeli student’s ‘participation’ in ‘genocide’ due to IDF service]

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2023–2024 report on anti-Israel activity found that anti-Semitic incidents increased markedly following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

The report, published on Sept. 16, identified 2,087 anti-Israel incidents, representing a “staggering 477% increase in those categories compared to the same period in 2022-2023.”

“This marks the highest number ever documented by ADL,” the organization wrote. “These incidents included both blatant acts of antisemitism, as well as anti-Israel activity, which is not always antisemitic.”

Campus Reform has contacted Johns Hopkins University and the American Jewish Committee for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.