MSU awarding DEI scholarships for 'inclusive excellence'

A school in Michigan not only promotes DEI ideology, but is also making efforts to also subsidize it.

Michigan State University’s College of Social Science will award thousands of dollars next year under its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Small Grant Program to fund DEI scholarships.

The initiative is “a competitive small grants program which provides up to $5,000 for social science scholarship that engages thoughtfully with, and advances SSC’s mission of inclusive excellence,” according to the school’s website.

This is the first year the college is offering the grant, according to College of Social Science marketing director Rebecca Jensen. The college plans to evaluate whether the grant is successful in meeting its goals by 2025.

[RELATED: Ole Miss grants up to $2k in extra funding for student groups that push DEI]

The college says it will give out up to five grants to assist in DEI research from faculty members holding majority appointments. Examples of research the college is looking to produce include article publication and seed funding for applications for external funding or sponsorship from businesses, charities, and nonprofits, as well as local, state, and federal governments.

The deadline for applications was Dec. 15. The funding period is from July 1 to June 30.

The information page provides the criteria the college will use in determining who receives funding. Much of the consideration will depend on the planning of the projects, the college highlighting the use of previous research, feasibility, and sound methodology as critical for applicants to consider.

The application also requests the significance of the project, the various methods its facilitators will employ, and its goals, specifically, “how it advances DEI scholarship.”

[RELATED: Biden administration announces new $93 million equity plan for ‘minority-serving institutions’]

The website says that preference will be given to applications that use the college’s DEI Strategic Plan as its foundation. Among the goals explicitly affirmed in the Plan include increasing “the proportion of underrepresented faculty and staff,” “fiscal and other tangible supports for DEI-related research,” and “substantive DEI content in curriculum.”

Campus Reform contacted the MSU College of Social Science for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.