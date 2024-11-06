MSU prof cancels class to 'grieve' Trump win as 'queer, immigrant woman of colour': REPORT

Screenshot obtained from the X account of @EndWokeness

An assistant professor at Michigan State University in East Lansing has apparently canceled class today in wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

As featured by the X account, End Wokeness, Shlagha Borah sent a message to students explaining her decision.

MSU Professor: “As a queer, immigrant, woman of color, I cannot just go on”



”I am cancelling class today to grieve the presidential election results,” Borah writes. “As a queer, immigrant woman of colour, I cannot, in good conscience, go on about my day like everything is alright.”

”This is a major historical event that we are witnessing,” she continues. “I hope you take this time to take care of yourself.”

Borah also informed the class that she would see students in-person on Monday, and that they would not be “discriminated against in any way” due to their “political beliefs.”

As of publication, however, Borah’s web page no longer appears on the Michigan State website.

Borah’s LinkedIn profile identifies her as a “poet, mental health activist, [and] freelance content writer,” who has been an assistant professor at Michigan State since August.

A website and X account bearing Borah’s name also appear unavailable.

A since-deleted post from the account yesterday read, “how do u sleep knowing what u did.”

Campus Reform has contacted Michigan State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.