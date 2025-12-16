Napa Valley College hosts ‘Drag the Halls’ event for the ‘holigays’ featuring drag queens in Christmas outfits

A California college recently held a drag event featuring drag queens performing sexual dances in Christmas outfits.

Napa Valley College hosted “Drag the Halls,” described as a “a night of drag, joy, and celebration featuring Ava Lashay and Amelia Need Moore” in an advertisement made to the Napa Queer Leaders Coalition Instagram page.

The event, held on the college’s campus on Dec. 12, promised attendees “ festive activities, food, prizes, and plenty of holiday spirit.”

Visit Napa Valley, the “the official destination management organization for Napa County,” also advertised the event on its website, calling it a “[f]amily friendly drag performance” and “non denominational holiday fundraising event.”

In a post following the event, the organization thanked LGBTQ Connection Napa Sonoma and California Youth Advocacy Network for organizing the event, writing “All we want for the holiday are safe local spaces for queer and trans people, especially lgbtq youth. Both these organizations are making it happen everyday.”

“Ava Lashay and Amelia Need Moore slayed the dance floor,” the post continued. “Just what we needed to kick off the holigays!”

The organization also reminded readers to not “forget to tip your local drag queen and throw dollars at your local LGBTQ+ non-profit this giving season.”

The post included a video of the event, which showed drag queens dancing in a sexually suggestive manner in Christmas outfits while collecting cash tips from students and attendees.

According to its website, LGBTQ Connection is “an initiative fueled by youth and other emerging leadership, fosters a healthier, more vibrantly diverse and inclusive community.”

The organization also brags that it yearly “engages 3,500 LGBTQ people, their families and community, and trains 500 providers from local organizations across Northern California to increase the safety, visibility and well being of LGBTQ residents.”

Napa Valley College, Napa Queer Leaders Coalition, LGBTQ Connection, Visit Napa Valley, and California Youth Advocacy Network have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

