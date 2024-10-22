National Science Foundation gives $2 million to Pratt Institute to promote 'climate literacy' and 'climate justice'

A federal government agency has awarded several millions of dollars to a private university in Brooklyn in order to advance “climate literacy” and “climate justice.”

On Oct. 2, the Pratt Institute announced in a press release that it was receiving $2 million from the National Science Foundation.

”The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $2 million to Pratt to fund community programming that increases climate literacy and promotes climate justice,” the school wrote. “The ‘Co-Design for Climate Justice: Youth expression through Science-rich Public Art’ project, funded by the NSF’s Advancing Informal STEM Learning (AISL) program, is led by Mark Rosin, associate professor of math and science.”

”With the new funding, Rosin’s team will collaborate with arts, community, and climate-focused groups to create opportunities for local youth—specifically Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)—to co-design events, experiences, and installations on Governors Island that reflect their concerns about climate change,” the institute continued. “Throughout the project, Rosin’s team will conduct surveys and interviews with youth, guide them in various design roles, and establish best practices for engaging the public around issues of climate literacy and justice.”

In a statement provided in the same press release, Rosin says that the project will give “a voice to the young people of New York.”

”The effects of climate change are going to be felt most acutely by the most disenfranchised members of society, not the most powerful,” Rosin stated. “We are especially excited to see how bringing together science, art, and youth voices can create new narratives and modes of communicating about climate change and climate justice.”

Rosin’s university biography specifies that he teaches a course that “looks at the intersections of Science and Art through the lenses of functionality, creativity, and activism.”

Rosin also serves as the executive director of Guerilla Science, which aims to “revolutionise how people connect with science through transformative experiences.”

Guerilla Science has also developed several Queer Attraction Labs, which it characterizes as an “intimate exploration into lust, neuroscience and the senses for an LGBTQ+ audience, showcasing research from the Anglia Ruskin University.”

”We developed and delivered two Queer Attraction Lab events at LGBTQ+ venues across London. Hosted by queer activists and an attraction scientist, blindfolded guests took part in titilating rounds exploring how our senses influence attraction,” the organization’s website reads. “In true Guerilla style, they were intimate evenings filled with erotic experiments, sexy science and research into the LGBTQ+ sexuality spectrum.”

Campus Reform has contacted the National Science Foundation, the Pratt Institute, and Mark Rosin for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.