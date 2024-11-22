National SJP announces 'Take a Building Challenge'

The National Students for Justice in Palestine organization is promoting a “Take a Building Challenge.”

On Thursday, the anti-Israel group took to X to share video footage of masked students at Sarah Lawrence College occupying a university building while dressed in black and chanting, “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.”

[RELATED: ‘Antisemitism is not a bug’: Barnard College faces criticism for inviting anti-Israel speaker]

📍Sarah Lawrence College, NY



TAKE A BUILDING CHALLENGE UNDERWAY: An autonomous group of students have started a Gaza Solidarity Occupation in Westlands calling on the college to DISCLOSE their financial investments & DIVEST FROM DEATH. 🔥 Show out to South Lawn today to support! pic.twitter.com/9AQVe6Ih12 — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) November 21, 2024

”TAKE A BUILDING CHALLENGE UNDERWAY: An autonomous group of students have started a Gaza Solidarity Occupation in Westlands calling on the college to DISCLOSE their financial investments & DIVEST FROM DEATH,” National SJP wrote. “Show out to South Lawn today to support!”

According to the college’s website, Wetlands is a building that serves as “the heart of the Sarah Lawrence College campus,” and was “originally the home of Sarah Lawrence, our namesake, and her husband, William Van Duzer Lawrence, who founded the College.”

Minutes before National SJP’s “Take a Building Challenge” message, the organization also shared another X user’s post stating that, “Autonomous group of Sarah Lawrence College Students launch occupation in their administrative building westlands. Students plan to stay until they get their demands met.”

Good morning Sarah Lawrence 👀 https://t.co/zaOzxHtliJ — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) November 21, 2024

[RELATED: ‘HARDCORE JEW HATER’: U Minnesota TA who said ‘Israelis have to be bombed’ will talk at Minneapolis Federation of Teachers event]

A liberal arts college located just north of New York City, Sarah Lawrence has an SJP chapter that is committed to “supporting the fight for Palestinian liberation from the Zioamerican colonial project,” according to the group’s Instagram account.

”SLC admin has threatened the actionists who liberated ‘Westlands,’ or DAR AL FAYOUMI, with police brutality, jail time, and disciplinary action (revoking scholarships for working class students who can’t pay to attend one of the most expensive colleges in the country!),” the SJP chapter and other anti-Israel student groups posted to Instagram on Thursday. “We need outside support right now! DEFEND DAR AL FAYOUMI!”

”300,000 PALESTINIAN MARTYRS! YOUR MONEY BOUGHT THOSE BOMBS!” the groups added. “NYC OUT TO SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE!”