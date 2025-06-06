Nebraska governor signs bill to prevent men in women's sports

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill into law on Wednesday that will prohibit males from competing in females’ sports.

L.B. 89, also called the Stand With Women Act, was initially introduced in January by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth.

“We cannot ignore that girls and women have the right to a level playing field when it comes to sports,” said Gov. Pillen during the signing. “Otherwise, we are denying them opportunities to compete and win, earn scholarships and develop their own athletic abilities. LB89 ensures they are protected.”

Pillen explained that the bill will codify an executive order that he previously made in August 2023, and that the new state law “aligns with President Trump’s executive order issued in February,” which also aims to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

Multiple female athletes in Nebraska, including softball pitcher Jordy Bahl and volleyball player Rebekah Allick, expressed gratitude for the legislation, with Bahl describing it as an “incredible accomplishment.”

Sen. Kauth lauded its passage but said that more is needed to protect women in the state. “The work is not done,” Kauth argued. “I will continue to work hard with my fellow senators to protect women in their locker rooms and bathrooms in the upcoming session.”

The bill broke through a filibuster in the state’s unicameral legislature by one vote, as reported by NBC News. Previous versions of the bill contained provisions to prohibit men from using female locker rooms and bathrooms, but these provisions were removed in the version that ultimately passed.

A previous version of the bill, which included the restroom and locker room restrictions, narrowly missed out on overcoming the filibuster in 2024, falling two votes shy with two Republican senators abstaining from the vote, according to The Hill. At the time, Kauth said she would bring the legislation back in the “next session.”

Riley Gaines, former University of Kentucky swimmer and current women’s rights activist, described the bill’s implementation as a “remarkable victory” for Nebraskans.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this multi-year fight for women’s rights and be here in Lincoln to watch Nebraska become the 28th state to protect women’s sports,” Gaines said.

