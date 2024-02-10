New data shows Yale employees overwhelmingly supported Democrats in 2023

Yale faculty and staff overwhelmingly supported Democrats and causes associated with the left in 2023, new research found.



More than 90 percent of political donations made by Yale professors and other employees last year went to Democrat candidates and groups like ActBlue and Emily’s List, for a total of approximately $200,000, wrote Yale Daily News on Jan. 31.



These findings form part of a longer trend, with Yale Daily News showing that Yale faculty’s financial support for Democrat politicians and affiliated causes has consistently eclipsed that for Republicans since at least 2000. In 2020, for example, Yale faculty gave roughly $2.7 million to Democrats compared to approximately $80,000 for Republicans, meaning that around 97 percent of all their spending that year went to Democrats, the publication demonstrated.



Top beneficiaries of Yale employees’ contributions for the 2024 election cycle included President Joe Biden, the Gay & Lesbian Victory Fund, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), according to data from OpenSecrets.



Yale’s official policy states that “Yale employees, in their individual capacity, may become involved in political campaigns as long as they do not utilize the University’s financial resources, facilities, or personnel to do so,” adding that “University officials (including faculty) who engage in political campaigns in their individual capacity must clearly and unambiguously indicate that their actions and statements are their own and not those of the University.”



Jeffrey Alexander, a Yale sociology professor who gave more than $2,000 to the Democratic National Committee in 2023, said: “I believe that the election of Trump would endanger the very democratic system that may allow him to be elected. This danger motivates my contributions this year,” as reported on Yale Daily News.



Campus Reform has reached out to Yale for comment. The article will be updated accordingly.