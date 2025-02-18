New Furries club attempts to gain official recognition at Fordham University

Fordham University in New York could soon see the creation of a new club for furries.

In a Feb. 6 meeting of Fordham University’s student government at the school’s Rose Hill campus, the new “Furries at Fordham” group petitioned to receive official recognition as a club. The group wants to “encourage community and self expression,” host meetings “to foster community and explore furry centered media,” and “host furry game night, art events, sewing workshops, furry conventions, pizza.”

[RELATED: Self-proclaimed ‘family friendly’ furry group meets at Southern Illinois University]

A “furry” is someone who “identifies with and enjoys sometimes dressing as anthropomorphic animals or creatures especially as a member of a fandom devoted to the practice,” according to one definition.

During their meeting with the student government, the new furry club leaders spoke about the intended mission of their group, and mentioned that they would aid students who join the club to discover their so-called “fur-sona,” as The Fordham Ram reported.

Among other activities that would be promoted by the group would be going to furry conventions, the Ram wrote.

The “Furries at Fordham” group currently has 32 members, as seen from its Discord server.

[RELATED: UC-Davis lists ‘yo’ and ‘xie’ as gender-neutral pronouns]

Other schools besides Fordham are also homes to furry clubs.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, for example, also has a furry club featuring individuals who take on certain “fursonas.” The club’s leader, Tegan Flynn, previously told Campus Reform that she founded the club so that furries “can share their ideas with other furries in a safe environment.” One participant in the group, which has more than 100 members, told The Daily Beacon that being a furry “allows you to explore gender, sexuality and all aspects of identity through a character, in a way, but also through yourself.”

Other universities with furry clubs include the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of Michigan, and Louisiana State University.

Campus Reform has reached out to Fordham University and the student government for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.