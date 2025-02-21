New geology study explains how rocks can help ‘heal’ racism

A recent study purports to prove that geology can contribute to the “healing process” from racism.

University of San Diego professors Diane Marie Keeling and Bethany O’Shea published a study titled “Conceptualizing Black Humanity Through Geopoetic Intimacy and Resistance: Memory Making-with Geologic Materials” on Jan. 27.

“Materials of geologic composition like soil, and those made from earth materials, such as steel and bricks, are employed to trope the bodies of lynching victims and weather racist geologic formations of subjecthood,” the study abstract reads. “The holding and eroding of violent memories crafts an intimate and resistant geopoetics of Black humanity.”

Keeling and O’Shea, professors of Communication and Environmental and Ocean Sciences respectively, spoke about their study in an interview with the University of San Diego News Center that was published on Tuesday.

They explained that their research examined racism in U.S. history and focused on “how people can use rocks to heal from this horrible history.”

The authors traveled to Birmingham, Alabama to see soil that was gathered from different states that saw lynching attacks throughout American history. They went to “view the soil collection and learned many other ways that geology was strategically used in the memorialization of lynching victims.”

Keeling and O’Shea said that they hope that their work will “amplify the importance of remembering our violent racist past, honoring victims of racial violence, and the way geology can contribute to the healing process.”

In addition to this research, Keeling teaches several communications classes at USD, including “Gender Communication” and “Critical Whiteness and Communication Practices.” She also calls herself a “Rhetorician Extraordinaire” on X.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of San Diego and to the report’s authors for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.