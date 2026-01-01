New legislation would expand state's 'Guardian' program, allow college employees to carry firearms

Florida lawmakers are moving to expand the state’s “guardian” program to college campuses in the wake of deadly shootings at Florida State University and Brown University.

The proposed legislation, Florida Senate Bill 896, would allow trained college employees to carry firearms, building on a program already in place at K–12 schools.

Sen. Don Gaetz and Rep. Michelle Salzman filed companion bills that would let state colleges and universities opt in to the program, receiving training and funding to implement it. The plan is part of a broader school safety package supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has proposed $6 million to expand the guardian program and $20 million to upgrade classroom door locks at state universities according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Originally created after the 2018 Parkland shooting, the guardian program allows trained staff to carry firearms to deter or respond to active shooter threats. It has remained controversial, particularly among Democrats who argue that increasing the number of guns in schools raises the risk of accidental harm.

Despite some opposition, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature has steadily advanced pro-gun reforms, including permitless concealed carry.

Gaetz’s bill would also require colleges to develop active shooter response plans, work with law enforcement on family reunification procedures, create threat assessment teams, and provide faculty training to identify mental health warning signs. The legislation responds to concerns that emerged after the FSU shooting, where some classroom doors lacked working locks.

Though it’s unclear how many colleges will choose to adopt the program, Republicans’ legislative supermajority makes passage likely. The bill’s introduction follows a recent court ruling that struck down Florida’s open carry ban as unconstitutional, further boosting gun rights advocates.