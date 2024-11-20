New report details ‘alarming’ rise in anti-Semitism on campuses

StopAntisemitism released a new report covering worsening anti-Semitism in America’s colleges and universities.

The report, “Antisemitism on U.S. College and University Campuses,” claims there has been a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions,” attributing this trend to the failure of universities “to protect their Jewish students in the wake of violent antisemitic uprisings.” Many schools either “ignored” the worsening anti-Semitism or worked to “actively” make “hostile environments for their Jewish students.”

Some key findings of the report are that more than half of Jewish students “have personally been victims of antisemitism at their schools,” more than 40 percent of Jewish students “hide their Jewish identity from their classmates out of fear,” almost 70 percent “say Jews are completely excluded from their schoolʼs DEI initiatives,” and 43 percent “would not recommend their school to fellow Jewish students.”

The report criticizes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, saying these “completely exclude Jewish students,” and that anti-Semitic discrimination is “frequently minimized.”

StopAntisemitism graded individual schools regarding their friendliness to Jewish students and their response to anti-Semitism. The schools that received A grades are Baylor, Clemson, Elon, and Mississippi Universities.

The schools that received failing grades were Emerson College, the New School University, the University of California, Davis, the University of Oregon, the University of Washington, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brown University, and Cornell University.

To take one example, the University of California, Davis’s profile states that “81% of students have experienced antisemitism” and “93% of students do not feel safe expressing Jewish identity.” “Notable incidents” include Professor Jose Blanco “celebrat[ing] the 10/7 massacre” and another professor, Jemma Decristo, “threatening to hunt down Jewish journalists in their homes.”

The report includes several recommendations for improvement, calling on schools to “be proactive” regarding anti-Semitism, “Include Jews in all DEI policies,” and call for the banning chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine for “their persistent harassment, bullying, and acts of violence against Jewish students, especially following the October 7th massacre.”

Campus Reform has reached out to StopAntisemitism for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.