New report shows how much DEI ideology dominates Ivy League

A new report demonstrates the pervasiveness of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ideology in America’s Ivy League universities.

The report, “Poison Ivies: DEI and the Downfall of the Ivy League,” published by the Equal Protection Project (EPP), was acquired by Fox News, which announced its publication on Saturday.

The EPP found that Ivy League universities have been “side-stepping” the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling against affirmative action.

It also adds that “Each of the Ivy Leagues offer a plethora of CRT/DEI programs and initiatives both historically and recently. The programs feature topics such as unconscious bias, privilege, anti-racism, racial injustice, and systemic racism. Students find these topics in all corners of the universities, whether through planned university-wide events, voluntary or involuntary training, class content, or many other aspects. While some changes have been made, many schools remain steadfast in their desire to promote such content.”

It notes that all eight of the Ivy League schools “contain DEI offices at the institutional and/or department level,” “contain DEI or CRT topics in classes and curriculum,” and “have bias reporting systems.”

The report goes on to detail examples in each individual school.



William Jacobson, Cornell University professor and founder of the EPP, told Fox News: “Ivy League universities pretend not to take race into consideration but then provide essay question opportunities for students to talk about their race. . . . It’s hard to believe that in environments in which DEI is the dominant ideology, taking on a quasi-religious fervor, that race does not enter into admissions decisions in fact, even if there is window-dressing to provide possible legal cover.”

Campus Reform reached out to the EPP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.