New School SJP 'de-occupy' dorm building, leave after 4 hours to 'preserve our energies'

X: @MerruX

The New School Students for Justice in Palestine chapter “de-occupied” a dorm building on campus days after a vote on divestment from Israel was canceled.

SJP and The New School For Palestine, along with faculty members, occupied 301 Residence Hall Wednesday night on The New School’s campus.

The groups attempted to occupy the residence hall after The New School’s Advisory Committee on Investor Responsibility decision to postpone a vote on Israel divestment.

[RELATED: Meet the Emory University students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest]

Here at the new school dorms, a few students and staff at holding down the lobby https://t.co/FetCtKAoCk pic.twitter.com/7lZmviousC — Ali (@MerruX) June 26, 2024

📍New York, NY



🚨 BREAKING! A group of autonomous New School community members consisting of students, staff, and faculty have de-occupied the 301 Residence Hall! 🚨



The community has spoken and will continue to act until divestment is achieved!



‼️ All out to the 301 Residence… pic.twitter.com/cB2dqYrIEe — National Students for Justice in Palestine (@NationalSJP) June 26, 2024

The following demands were issued by groups occupying the residence hall:

1. Divest from Genocide

2. End partnership with the Israel Conservatory of Music (ICM) in Tel Aviv

3. Stipulate to a NEWSWU Election

4. Resignation of the current TNS Board of Trustees

5. Commit to student wellbeing and no cops on campus

”The community has spoken and will continue to act until divestment is achieved!” the groups wrote.

[RELATED: Hezbollah MP becomes latest terrorist leader to publicly back Hamas-endorsed college protests]

After four hours, according to The New School Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, the group decided to pack up and go home.

”We have decided to leave to preserve our energies for other actions,” the SJP chapter wrote.