Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

New York machete-wielding profesor fired again after exploring protest for landlords with ties to Israel: Report

An instructor at Cooper Union was fired after she suggested a protest of landlords and businesspeople that have ties to Israel.

Trending
1
MA cuts college degree requirements for state jobs except where 'absolutely necessary.'
By Austin Browne  '24
2
UPDATE: CUNY cancels 'Globalize the Intifada!' panel at anti-racism conference: 'Not a …
By Adam Sabes 
3
Harvard invites Palestinian prof who justified Oct. 7 attack as 'normal human struggle …
By Adam Sabes 
4
Complaint filed in lawsuit involving former Ohio Northern prof who allegedly lost job o…
By Michael Duke 
5
CUNY anti-racism conference promoted panel titled 'Globalize the Intifada!'
By Adam Sabes 
6
Indiana University facing federal civil rights investigation over anti-Semitism respons…
By Adam Sabes 
Campus Reform
February 5, 2024, 9:00 am ET

An instructor at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York City has been fired after she suggested a possible protest of landlords and businesspeople who have ties to Israel.

According to the New York Post, Shellyne Rodriguez, who was seen on camera holding a machete to a reporter’s neck in May 2023, told students she was fired on Jan. 23.

“Cooper Union has fired me because of a social media post I made about ‘Zionists...effective immediately’” Rodriguez wrote. 

”This is fascism. Y’all are learning about it in real time,” she added.

[RELATED: Machete-wielding prof hired to teach sculpture at another NYC college]

The New York Post reported that it’s unclear what got Rodriguez fired, but noted that she encouraged others to protest landlords and businesspeople that have ties to Israel during a City University of New York for Palestine panel.

Rodriguez posted a flyer promoting a “Pro-Israel action” event that was covered in cockroaches.

”Look at this dirty f—ing roach former bronx borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. a Zionist lapdog,” she wrote in the caption.

The City University of New York for Palestine group criticized her dismissal in an open letter to administrators.

“The Cooper Union wrongfully terminated a valued educator who is indispensable to the community and the academic livelihood of students,” the letter stated.

[RELATED: Student chews up fetus models at pro-life display in Manhattan]

Rodriguez was previously fired from Hunter College after berating students from the school’s Students for Life chapter, saying the display was “violent,” “triggering,” and “f*cking propaganda,” before holding a machete to a New York Post reporter’s neck.

As Campus Reform previously reported, she was listed as an “adjunct instructor” at Cooper Union in New York, New York and taught a sculpture class in the fall of 2023.

Share this article

More articles like this