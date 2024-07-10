New York Republican introduces legislation to hold universities ‘accountable’ for anti-Semitism

A House Republican introduced legislation aimed at holding universities accountable for violating the rights of Jewish students.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) introduced the “University Accountability Act” on July 2, which, if passed, would issue fines to colleges and universities that violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The bill states that colleges and universities would be fined after a civil judgement has been entered against them by a federal court for violating the civil rights of a student under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based upon race, color, and national origin.

Under the legislation, colleges and universities who are issued a civil judgment would be required to pay a fine of 5% of the school’s aggregate administrative compensation or $100,000, whichever is deemed greater.

Following the third civil rights violation, under the legislation, the Internal Revenue Service would be required to review the tax-exempt status of the college or university.

Malliotakis said in a statement that taxpayer-funded schools need to be held accountable following an increase in anti-Semitic incidents on campuses.

”Universities have a responsibility to protect their students from violence and discrimination and instead we’re seeing a disturbing increase in antisemitic attacks and rhetoric on college campuses,” Malliotakis said. “If these schools are receiving generous tax benefits from the federal government at the expense of American taxpayers, they should be doing more than simply giving a slap on the wrist to perpetrators of hate. Our legislation seeks to hold these institutions accountable with lofty financial punishments that would encourage them to investigate and crack down on instances of antisemitism and help foster a safer a safer academic environment for all students, regardless of their gender, race or religion.”

According to Malliotakis’ office, Columbia University would be fined $1.9 million if enacted.