New York University hosts events by ‘sexologist’ and ‘neurodivergent,’ ‘queer’ therapist

New York University held two events respectively titled “Sex, Pleasure & Connection” and “Sex, Identity & Healing,” as shown from emails obtained by Campus Reform advertising the events.

The first event, which took place on March 4, was titled: “Sex, Pleasure, & Connection: A Talk with Dr. Jess.”

It featured Jessica O’Reilly, identified in the event announcement as a “renowned sexologist” who “brings an inclusive, science-backed, and pleasure-focused approach to sex and relationship education.”

O’Reilly’s website features blog posts like “Ruined Orgasms: Techniques, Psychology & Benefits” and “Will a Threesome Ruin My Relationship?”

She is also the author of “The New Sex Bible” and “The Little Book of Kink.”

The other event, which took place on March 5, was titled “Sex, Identity & Healing: A Talk with a Sex Therapist,” featuring Nikita Fernandes, a “Certified Sex Therapist” who “identifies” as “a queer South Asian immigrant woman” who is “neurodivergent and non-monogamous.”

“As a person of color, I actively challenge oppressive structures that have long been dominated by Western white culture,” she states on her website. She also claims that she provides “queer-affirming therapy.”

Fernandes “brings a sex-positive, inclusive approach to therapy supporting marginalized communities, kinky individuals, & poly couples,” according to the event description. Her event focused on “sexuality, relationships, & empowerment.”

“Common themes” that Fernandes addresses in her therapy include “Immigrants / Migrants / Refugees,” “Political climate stress,” “Fat Liberation,” “Trans and Gender-non-conforming experience,” “Kink exploration and psychoeducation,” “Religious trauma and deconstructing purity culture,” and “BDSM and uncommon fetishes.”

Such events have been promoted at other colleges and universities as well, such as a “Sex Con” at Kalamazoo College which featured events on “BDSM basics and safety” and a “Kinky Masquerade.”

Campus Reform has reached out to New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.