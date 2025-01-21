New York University to hold ‘Anti-Racist Pedagogy’ workshop

New York University will organize a workshop on “Anti-Racist Pedagogy as Inclusive Teaching: Strategies for the Classroom” for faculty.

The workshop will take place on Feb. 7.

New York University claims that “[e]ducators are increasingly confronted with complex and sensitive social issues in today’s educational environments,” and that “[t]hese challenges, if addressed, can significantly improve morale and motivation, fostering our ability to create productive and inclusive spaces for learning and growth.”



The workshop thus “extends the ongoing conversation about anti-racist pedagogy by providing participants with practical strategies to be directly applied in classrooms,” and will “combine interactive discussions, role-playing exercises, and reflective activities.”

Any faculty member who is “interested in further developing their ability to hold space for critical conversations in their classrooms” is free to participate, though “[e]nrollment is capped at 40.”

“Anti-racist pedagogy,” a term also used by other universities, refers to using “disruptive teaching” and the “framework of anti-racism” to “critically examine the role of education in disrupting white supremacy,” according to one definition from the University of Michigan.

“Learning Objectives” for participants in New York University’s workshop include “ Recogniz[ing] the critical role of anti-racist pedagogy in fostering open and productive dialogue” and “Apply[ing] strategies to manage emotional responses and differentiate between microaggressions and disagreements.”

The presenters in the workshop are Dr. Linda Lausell-Bryant, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs; Dr. Steve Burghardt of the Hunter Silberman School of Social Work, and Dr. Mohan Vinjamuri of Lehman University.

“Anti-racism” is a concept popularized by the activist Ibram X. Kendi. It is a concept that has proven controversial, and alleges, among other ideas, that “[t]he only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination.”

Campus Reform has contacted New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.