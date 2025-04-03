New York University wraps up art exhibition on ‘impact of ageism’

New York University recently finished its “What About Age?” art exhibition, which centered on “ageism.”

The exhibition, which started Oct. 1 and ended March 18, was organized by the university’s Work Life office, and sought to examine “the negative impacts of ageism on individuals, workplaces, and society,” as well as “prompt reflection on and recognition of ageist thoughts, attitudes, and behaviors and transform collective views on aging at NYU and beyond.”

“There are other ‘isms’ we pay attention to, like sexism and racism,” exhibition curator Stacey Gordon stated. “Few people are paying attention to ageism, but it’s baked into many levels of our society.”

[RELATED: Chicago college interim president says ‘DEI is in our blood’ at ‘Diversity Campus Town Hall’]

The school’s description of the exhibition defines “Ageism” as a “pervasive form of discrimination that affects everyone and consists of our stereotypes, attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors towards ourselves and others based on age.”

New York University offers a resource page on “Dismantling Structural Ageism,” which the school claims is “deeply rooted in our laws, policies, healthcare systems, workplaces, and education,” as well as “embedded in our interpersonal interactions, deepest thoughts, and self-talk.”

The school calls for an “age liberation movement” to combat what it views as “ageist” discrimination. It uses language similar to that of other “liberation” movements, such as “fat liberation,” influenced by terms typically associated with “social justice” and intersectional politics.

The “Dismantling Structural Ageism” page calls on readers to stop saying: “You look great for age,” replacing the phrase with just: “You look great.” It also urges readers to stop using words like “seniors, the elderly, the aged.”

[RELATED: Ex-DEI leader at University of Wisconsin - Madison showed ‘significant lapse’ in finances, spent $18,000 on massage therapy]

In its section providing “Anti-Ageist Tips,” New York University also calls for the incorporation of age “in diversity, equity, and inclusion training programs and policies.”

Other tips include buying “age-positive birthday cards” instead of the “ubiquitous ones that denigrate aging,” and lobbying for support for anti-ageism efforts from Hollywood celebrities. The page notes that Amy Schumer and Robert De Niro, among other celebrities, “have spoken out” already against ageism.

Campus Reform has reached out to New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.