Newsom threatens lawsuit over Trump admin's possible $1B deal tied to UCLA anti-Semitism probe

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the state is considering legal action against the Trump administration over what he called a $1 billion “extortion” settlement offer to the University of California in exchange for restoring $584 million in suspended research funding to UCLA.

“He has threatened us through extortion with a billion-dollar fine unless we do his bidding,” Newsom stated at a press conference, according to Politico.

“We will not be complicit in this kind of attack on academic freedom on this extraordinary public institution,” the governor added. “We are not like some of those other institutions that have followed a different path.”

The dispute follows federal accusations that UCLA permitted anti-Semitism on its campus, used race in admissions, and allowed transgender-identifying athletes to compete according to their perceived gender identity.

The administration also seeks to end race-based scholarships and change campus protest rules, according to the Los Angeles Times. UCLA leaders say they have already enacted many of the demanded reforms, including banning overnight encampments and specific student groups.

The UC Board of Regents is planning on holding an emergency meeting to discuss the response, and UC Regents Chair Janet Reilly said negotiations remain possible.

In a statement on Aug. 6, UC President James Milliken emphasized the school’s commitment to addressing anti-Semitism concerns while seeking a swift resolution.

“This week, the University of California responded to the U.S. Department of Justice’s letters regarding Title VI and Title VII investigations at UCLA, agreeing to engage in dialogue with the federal administration,” Milliken stated.

“Our immediate goal is to see the $584 million in suspended and at-risk federal funding restored to the university as soon as possible,” he added.

On July 29, the Trump Administration froze hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to UCLA after the DOJ found systemic anti-Semitism at the school.

“This disgusting breach of civil rights against students will not stand: DOJ will force UCLA to pay a heavy price for putting Jewish Americans at risk and continue our ongoing investigations into other campuses in the UC system,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said at the time.

In a message from Aug. 6, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk explained that “a total of approximately $584 million in extramural award funding is suspended and at risk,” describing the potential revocation of the funds as “devastating.”

