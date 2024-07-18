NH prof expresses worry over ‘electability concerns’ for Democrats after attempt on Trump’s life

Screenshot taken from X account of Chanda Prescod-Wesintein.

A University of New Hampshire professor posted several social media messages expressing concerns over Democrats losing the 2024 presidential election as a result of the failed assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.



Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, an Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of New Hampshire, commented Sunday on X after the attempted assassination of Trump, writing: “If this was a sporting event, we would assume someone on the inside was doing some illegal betting.” The post has since been deleted.





In another post that has since been restricted from public viewing, Prescod-Weinstein wrote: “So gross of the democrats to stop trying to win right now,” adding: “Like yes actually you should continue trying to figure out whether Biden should be your nominee” and “All of the electability concerns that you had yesterday are twice as bad today.”



In another now-restricted post, the professor wrote: “‘We lost the election because it was the polite thing to do,’ F*** off with that.”











In response to a new story about House Speaker Mike Johnson saying that Americans must “turn the rhetoric down” following the assassination attempt, Prescod-Weinstein wrote: “You first, you fascist genocidal monster.”





According to her website, Prescod-Weinstein is also Core Faculty Member in Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of New Hampshire, as well as a “theorist of Black feminist science studies.”



She also “co-led the call for a June 10, 2020 Strike for Black Lives at the Particles for Justice website,” and in 2018 she received the “2017 LGBT+ Physicists Acknowledgement of Excellence Award ‘For Years of Dedicated Effort in Changing Physics Culture to be More Inclusive and Understanding Toward All Marginalized Peoples.’”



Campus Reform has reached out to Prescod-Weinstein and the University of New Hampshire for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.