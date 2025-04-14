NIH halts all additional Columbia grants amid anti-Semitism investigation

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is freezing all of its grants to Columbia University, following numerous complaints and an ongoing federal investigation into anti-Semitism at the school.

The NIH began terminating research grants to Columbia in March, with more than 400 grants and $250 million canceled in that month, as noted by Science magazine.

On April 8, Michelle Bulls, the director of the NIH Office of Policy for Extramural Research Administration, reportedly said in an email that all grants to Columbia from the agency would be suspended, according to the outlet. Last year, Columbia received almost $700 million in grants from the NIH.

When asked about the freeze, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), condemned discrimination against Jewish students in a statement to Inside Higher Ed.

“HHS strongly condemns anti-Semitic harassment against Jewish students on college campuses,” an HHS spokesperson said. “In line with President Trump’s mission to combatting discrimination and promoting fairness, HHS is partnering with other federal agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of grants awarded to universities that have failed to protect students from discriminatory behavior.”

“We will not tolerate taxpayer-funded institutions that fail to uphold their duty to safeguard students from harassment,” the spokesperson concluded.

A Columbia University spokesperson told Campus Reform that the school has not yet received notice from the NIH about the reported cancellations.

“The University remains in active dialogue with the Federal Government to restore its critical research funding,” the spokesperson said.

Under the Biden administration, the NIH gave grants to left-wing causes like studying the LatinX family mental health crisis.

Similarly, a pro-Hamas professor at Columbia was given a $700,000 NIH grant to study whether “racism is associated with inflammation and dementia risk.”

The agency had previously distributed multiple grants that funded the study of “transgender mice,” including more than $4 million in grants to the University of Michigan to create such mice and monitor their fertility.

Campus Reform has contacted the National Institutes of Health and Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.