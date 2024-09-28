Non-lethal weapons approved for UCLA police after anti-Israel protests

The University of California Board of Regents approved the use of additional non-lethal weapons for UCLA police on Thursday, following requests made by the department, which has dealt with some of the country’s largest student protests.

Earlier this year, clashes between protesters and counter-protesters on the UCLA campus led to more than a dozen injuries and over 200 arrests at a subsequent demonstration.

The approved equipment includes pepper balls, sponge rounds, projectile launchers, and drones, according to the Associated Press.

The board also authorized similar equipment purchases for police departments on other UC campuses.

UC Berkeley is requesting:

Four new drones

A “kinetic breaching tool” to open locked doors

Another hazardous devices robot

300 additional sponge rounds

UC Merced is seeking:

Five projectile launchers

100 sponge rounds (approved last year but not yet purchased)

UC San Francisco is asking for:

11 rifles

10 projectile launchers

Three drones

UC Santa Cruz has requested:

Two drones (approved last year but not yet purchased)

The meeting was disrupted by student protesters who were eventually removed after tensions rose during discussions on the agenda item.

Both faculty and students have voiced concerns over UCLA police using non-lethal weapons during campus protests, which have resulted in injuries.

“I am outraged that the University of California is prioritizing funding for military equipment while slashing resources for education,” said UCLA student association representative Tommy Contreras. “This equipment is being used to suppress voices, not for safety.”

California law requires law enforcement agencies to report annually on their acquisition and use of what is deemed “military equipment.”

A UC spokesperson clarified that the agenda item was routine and unrelated to any specific incidents.

“This equipment gives UC police non-lethal alternatives to firearms, allowing them to de-escalate situations without using deadly force,” said spokesperson Stett Holbrook.

The drones are intended for search and rescue operations, and the equipment is neither military-grade nor surplus, Holbrook added.

UCLA police also requested additional pepper balls, sponge rounds, and launchers, as well as new drones.

Despite past concerns, no policy violations regarding military equipment use were reported in 2023.

Campus Reform has contacted UCLA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.