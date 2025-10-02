Nonprofits pump $19 million into universities to push radical ethnic studies programs

A new report from Defending Education (DE) highlights the growing presence of ethnic studies programs in colleges and universities nationwide, funded through millions of dollars of nonprofit donations.

“Primarily born out of the late 1960s radical student protests, ethnic studies is being used to push far-left political ideology into higher education classrooms, into majors, and down into K-12 schools,” Defending Education said in its Sept. 30 report.

While some universities offer a handful of classes, others, such as San Francisco State University, have entire departments dedicated to the discipline.

[RELATED: Harvard removes BLM sign, cites public signage rules instead of new DEI rollbacks]

Funding from major philanthropic groups has accelerated this trend. Since 2020, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and others have awarded over $19 million to ethnic studies efforts. For example, Mellon gave $8 million to the City University of New York to “support the further development of ethnic studies across the CUNY system.”

On its website, CUNY explains that its Black, Race, and Ethnic Studies graduate program—the first of its kind in the New York area—aims to train “the next generation of scholars” in race and ethnic studies.

The program emphasizes research skills and “multidisciplinary insights” to deepen understanding of race, ethnicity, and intergroup relations.

According to the organization’s website, DE is a national grassroots organization that seeks to restore schools from activist influence through coalition building, investigative reporting, litigation, and engagement to promote non-political, quality education.

DE’s report notes that universities including the University of Wisconsin require ethnic studies courses as part of general education. It also warns that initiatives like the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities’ “Ethnic Studies Initiative” extend influence into K-12 by offering teachers lesson plans that encourage “student activism for far-left causes.”

In December, Campus Reform reported that the Mellon Foundation awarded nearly $4 million to the University of Michigan to establish an “Environmental Justice + Humanities Hub.”

The center will connect students with communities pursuing “environmental justice,” launch a new minor and graduate certificate, and hire faculty.

[RELATED: Kansas State University drops ‘diversity’ from mission statement to comply with anti-DEI law]

Earlier this year, the Education Department announced it would cut funding for “divisive ideologies,” terminating over $600 million in grants to institutions and nonprofits. The agency said materials promoted Critical Race Theory, DEI, “anti-racism,” and white privilege.

“Teacher prep programs should be prioritizing training that prepares youth with the fundamentals they need to succeed for the future, not wasting valuable training resources on divisive ideologies,” Savannah Newhouse, a Department of Education spokesperson, told Campus Reform at the time.

“The U.S. Department of Education will continue working to ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely to strengthen America’s education system,” Newhouse continued.

Campus Reform has contacted Mellon Foundation and Defending Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.