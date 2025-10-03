Northeastern to celebrate ‘sexual liberation’ with free Plan B, ‘anti-fascist’ dance party

The Northeastern University LGBTQIA+ Resource Center is co-hosting an event on campus called “Pleasure Party 2025,” which celebrates “sexual liberation” by giving students free contraceptives and fighting “fascist ideals.”

The event appears on NU SHARE’s and the resource center’s Instagram pages and is scheduled for Saturday in Boston.

Organizers promise to provide “free safer sex supplies, plan b [sic], and gender affirming resources.” The advertisement calls for students to “dance and celebrate sexual liberation and education!”

“It is so important in today’s world that we reject fascist ideals pushing our society back and truly celebrate what sexual liberation should be,” it continues.

NU SHARE is a student organization affiliated with the Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) program, which comprises over 350 student groups nationwide.

The student organization describes itself as “passionate about reproductive justice and sex positivity.” The group’s constitution expresses belief in the “praxises of anti-racism, abolition feminism, and LGBTQ+ liberation which all call for collective freedom.”

It also says the group is “dedicated to grounding our organization in intersectionality by acknowledging those of multiple marginalized identities experience compounded oppression and ensuring those voices are centered in our community and featured through the voices in their collaborations.”

The group operates under “a non-hierarchical structure on the Executive Board.”

According to its website, the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center at Northeastern “provides information, support, community space, programming, and resources to LGBTQIA2S+ and questioning students.”

Last December, Campus Reform reported that the resource center hosted a “Rainbow Graduation” for the “LGBTQIA2S+” community.

This semester, the resource center is celebrating “Outober” for the month of October in honor of LGBT-identifying students. Events include “International Lesbian Day Needlecraft,” “Queer Prom,” and “Indigenous Peoples Day Workshop: Gender, Sexuality, Kinship, and Land.”

Universities frequently sponsor official events and programs that promote permissive sexual norms. In March, New York University hosted events called “Sex, Pleasure & Connection” and “Sex, Identity & Healing.”

One speaker, Jessica O’Reilly, has written blog posts on “Ruined Orgasms: Techniques, Psychology & Benefits,” “The Best Masturbation Tools and Advice for Women,” and “Will a Threesome Ruin My Relationship?”

She has also written books called The New Sex Bible and The Little Book of Kink.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) currently funds a student group called “Sexperts,” which distributes free “condoms, dental dams, lube, and even Plan B.”

Campus Reform contacted Northeastern University, the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center, and NU SHARE for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.