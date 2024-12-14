Northeastern University hosts ‘Rainbow Graduation’ for ‘LGBTQIA2S+’ community

Northeastern University’s diversity, equity, and inclusion office hosted a “rainbow graduation” for those in the “LGBTQIA2S+” community.

The Northeastern University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hosted the event on Tuesday, where “all LGBTQIA2S+graduating students and those who wish to celebrate them,” were welcome to attend.

The ceremony included a program, dinner, and the presenting of “rainbow stoles” to graduates.

According to the registration document, attendees were able to add pronouns, and graduates may share a “point of pride” to share at the ceremony.

The same link adds that dinner choices at the “Rainbow Graduation” will be “nut-free” with “at least one vegan entree option to accommodate dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan diets”. The document stated that the event “will not be serving beef items”.

The ‘Rainbow Graduation’ is one of many Northeastern University events this semester embracing LGBT ideology. The University’s DEI department also hosted ‘LGBTea and Treats’, ‘Trans Trivia’ and ‘Queer Diwali’ in the month of November.

One NU event, “LGBTQIA2S+ Scholarships and Healthcare Grants Info Session” held on November 14th provided resources to access “Surgery Grants”.

Northeastern’s LGBTQ Resource Center instagram also advertised TransTape on August 8th, 2024, described on the website as a “gender-affirming, body transformation system [...] to help transform bodies and ease gender dysphoria”, handed out for free to NU students.

The upcoming ‘Rainbow Graduation’ represents the “special emphasis” that Northeastern puts on “historically marginalized students” according to the President’s Action Plan. The plan, which was ultimately inspired by the Death of George Floyd, promised to renew the University’s “commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

Both Rainbow and Lavender Graduations have been spotted at universities across the United States, many of which were covered by Campus Reform, such as one at Rutgers University in April 2024.

Campus Reform contacted Northeastern University DEI office and TransTape for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.