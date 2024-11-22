Northeastern University Spirituality Center hosts ‘Slime making BIPOC healing space’ in response to Trump victory

The Center for Spirituality, Dialogue, and Service at Northeastern University in Massachusetts is hosting a “Slime making BIPOC healing space” for those upset by President-elect Donald Trump’s recent election victory.

“Join CSDS’ interfaith intern Renee for a post-election grieving space. Come for a facilitated discussion where any – and all – feelings are welcome and stay for a slime-making, sensory activity! This event is open to all, but will primarily be centering BIPOC (Black, Indigeneous [sic], People of Color) Folx,” the event description advertises.

The “slime making” event took place on Thursday, and featured Interfaith Program Management Intern Renee Susanto.

Susanto, who lists her “preferred pronouns” on her bio page, says she “grew up evangelical Christian attending a predominantly Asian immigrant church, but now consider myself more of an open and free thinker when it comes to spirituality (broadly defined).”

“BIPOC” is a term that sees very little regular usage with Americans, along with other terms like “Latinx” and “Mansplaining,” according to a recent survey.

Trump’s recent victory has triggered widespread grieving and outage in American higher education.

Several faculty from Oregon State University accused Trump of promoting an “ideology of white supremacy, adherence to hegemonic gender norms, and the willingness to employ violence for political ends.”

A professor from Brigham Young University vilified Trump as “an evil man” and claimed an apocalypse will come upon America voting for him.

A Louisiana State University law professor told his students: “If you voted for Trump and your rationale for voting for Trump [is] that you don’t like him personally but that you like his policies–I’ll just say that it’s on you to prove that by the way you conduct yourself and by the way that you treat other people around you.”

The same professor also seemed to imply that Trump’s victory makes black students feel uncomfortable at the school. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry condemned the remarks, saying the professor “silence[d] and belittle[d] those in his class who voted for our next president.”

Another professor from Ramapo College in New Jersey, Tae Yang Kwak, bashed minorities who voted for Trump, saying they are “dead to me.” He then commented upon Campus Reform’s coverage of his remarks, seeming to imply such coverage constituted “cancel culture.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Northeastern’s Center for Spirituality, Dialogue, and Service for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.