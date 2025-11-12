Northwestern helps illegal alien students access employment, health care, scholarships, and more

Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, is using university resources to assist undocumented students through a program that connects them with legal and financial guidance.

The university’s Advancement for the Undocumented Community (AUC) offers wellness workshops, scholarships, hotlines, travel guides, free health care, career series, independent contracting opportunities, graduate school opportunities, fellowships, and legal referrals for students who reside illegally in the United States.

The AUC resource guide illustrates how universities can create support networks for undocumented students.

The AUC has created a collection of links for illegal alien students and their “allies.”

It promotes wellness support groups that are “designed to help undocumented students in postsecondary education tend to their wellbeing, find a support network, and feel a sense of belonging while navigating their postsecondary education journey.”

It also offers a list of different “non-employment opportunities” that “may be accessible without traditional employment authorization.”

The website emphasizes in a disclaimer how they are not calling for employers to “hire undocumented immigrants, but rather offering a list of opportunities.”

”Non-employment opportunities” include a listing for an Outreach Coordinator for Cornell Law School, a Fellow at UCLA’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy, a Mental Health Therapist at Daybreak Health, and a Proofreader for the Creative Impact Agency.

The AUC also directs illegal alien students to a specially created ChatGBT that “assists AUC at Northwestern with support and resources.” Among the suggested prompts given to a user who loads this version of ChatGBT are “What resources are available for undocumented students?” and “How can I support undocumented students?”

The aggregated link platform also directs illegal aliens to an ”Undocu-Grad School Guide.”

The guide advertises itself as instructing illegal alien students on how “pursuing, financing, and navigating graduate school.” The introduction to this guide opens with a testimonial by the author of the guide.

”I decided to put myself through the pain of graduate school because -despite my undocumented status- I am worthy,” Maria Jose, the author of the guide, says.

The majority of legal, taxpaying American citizens don’t have graduate degrees.

The initiative coincides with Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s decision to sign an executive order prohibiting the use of county-owned property or resources for immigration enforcement by federal agencies like ICE in Cook County, where the university is located. The order reinforces the county’s stance as a sanctuary jurisdiction, protecting immigrant communities from local collaboration with federal deportation efforts.

Campus Reform contacted Northwestern’s media relations office, AUC, and NIJFON for comment about the program’s funding sources and whether taxpayer or tuition dollars support these services. This article will be updated accordingly.