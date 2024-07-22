Northwestern instructors walk free after obstructing law enforcement at anti-Israel camp

Four Northwestern University instructors who had participated in the school’s disruptive anti-Israel encampment in April had charges against them dropped.

Three of the instructors are faculty members at the Illinois school and the fourth is a graduate worker, wrote the NU Educators for Justice in Palestine. The charges against all four were dropped Friday.



The four protesters were arrested and charged on Thursday because of their reported obstruction of law enforcement at the school’s anti-Israel encampment in April. Had they been convicted, the demonstrators would have had to pay a $2,500 fine and spend time behind bars for up to a year.



The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped the charges, claiming it does not charge what the office termed to be peaceful protesters.



During the protest in April, the anti-Israel demonstrators “violated campus codes of conduct and policies, intentionally fanned the flames of hate and antisemitism, and wreaked havoc on campus life,” according to a statement from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The protest only ended when the school made significant concessions to the activists. The ADL called the agreement between the school and the protesters “reprehensible” and “dangerous.”



A Northwestern spokesperson spoke about the incident to the Daily Caller News Foundation, stating that “[w]hile the University permits peaceful demonstrations, it does not permit activity that disrupts University operations, violates the law, or includes the intimidation or harassment of members of the community.”



One of the faculty members who faced charges was Alithia Zamantakis, an assistant professor at Northwestern’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing.



“It’s a pretty mind-blowing experience to have your employer send their own police after you to arrest you within your place of employment,” Zamantakis said after the charges were initially brought against her.



Explaining her motivation to protest against the Jewish State, she accused Israel of committing “genocide,” saying: “A genocide is happening and I was acting in accordance . . . they were attempting to silence us.



Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.