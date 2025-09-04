Northwestern President Michael Schill resigns amid anti-Semitism controversy

Michael Schill, President of Northwestern University, announced his resignation on Thursday in a statement to the community posted to the university’s website.

In the statement, Schill claims he’s left Northwestern “on stronger footing” and by reinforcing its “commitment to academic integrity and free expression.” Schill believes that it’s time for Northwestern to acquire new leadership that will be able to better lead it into its “next chapter.”

Zachary Marschall, Editor-in-Chief at Campus Reform, submitted against a Title VI complaint against Northwestern in 2023. The Biden administration opened an investigation against the University in January 2024 over failures to protect Jewish students from discrimination based on national origin.

[RELATED: WATCH: Dr. Marschall says Northwestern University is ‘ignoring’ anti-Semitism issue]

Schill has twice testified before Congress on anti-Semitism, including during a closed-door session in August. At a public hearing in late May 2024, Schill told lawmakers that they had his “commitment that we will do what is necessary to combat anti-Semitism.” Schill also said it would have been too “impractical” to involve Jewish students during talks with pro-Hamas demonstrators.

In spring 2024, Schill’s administration struck a deal with pro-Palestinian demonstrators to end an on-campus encampment.

Northwestern administrators pledged to “support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk.” The deal includes funding two Palestinian faculty positions each year for two years and covering the full cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates.

At the time, the Coalition Against Antisemitism at Northwestern (CAAN) told Campus Reform that “President Schill didn’t consult with parties who would be impacted by his negotiations.”

The university also promised additional facilities, granting “temporary space” for Muslim students and students in the Middle East and North African Studies Program. Administrators further committed to constructing a permanent house to serve those student groups.

In an official statement published by CAAN Thursday evening, the group called on the Board of Trustees to partner with them on implementing reform. CAAN urged trustees to immediately sign a federal settlement to end ongoing investigations and restore frozen research funds, force the resignation of Board Chair Peter Barris, and overhaul governance with stricter rules and term limits.

“Northwestern now needs a principled, persuasive leader grounded in Western democratic values and with the moral clarity to confront antisemitism and acknowledge past failures,” the release shared with Campus Reform said.

The statement blasted Northwestern for downplaying the federal Title VI probe and congressional oversight while pouring money into lobbying instead of fixing the problems. CAAN also insisted Northwestern sever ties with its Qatar campus and void the Deering Meadow Agreement, which it argues enshrined antisemitic concessions into policy.

CAAN assures it will be “both a constructive partner and a relentless watchdog until Jewish students are safe.”

In 2025, Northwestern was named an initial target of the Trump administration’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

Northwestern student and member of CAAN, Christina Sher, told Campus Reform that she’s saddened by the ordeal leading up to Schill’s resignation, who she believes occupied “arguably one of the world’s hardest jobs.”

“My idealistic hope is that the next leader in his position takes a more aggressive and less tolerant approach in dealing with anti-Semitism,” said Sher.

[RELATED: The book higher ed must read to do better on anti-Semitism: REVIEW]

In his resignation announcement, Schill refers to President Trump’s funding cuts to the University as a “difficult problem.” Schill will return to teaching at the Northwestern Pritzker Law School to “teach and conduct research.”

Earlier this year, President Trump froze $790 million in federal research to the University to hold the University accountable for its violation of Title VI. Media outlets including The Daily Northwestern and the Washington Examiner reported the connection between Marschall’s Title VI complaint and subsequent investigation to the frozen funding.

Following the announcement of the funding cuts, the University told its students they could “help” by continuing “to do the incredible teaching, research and scholarship we do every day.” There was no mention made to students about the need to combat anti-Semitism on campus.

Campus Reform has reached out to Northwestern University and CAAN for comment, this article will be updated accordingly.