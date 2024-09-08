Northwestern University reportedly suspends professor, places him under investigation after participation in anti-Israel encampment

Opinion
Northwestern University has reportedly suspended a professor and placed him under further investigation after he participated in an anti-Israel encampment last spring.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
September 8, 2024, 12:00 pm ET

Northwestern University has reportedly suspended a professor and placed him under further investigation after he participated in an anti-Israel encampment last spring.

Steven Thrasher, an assistant professor of journalism at Northwestern, told left-leaning Democracy Now on Thursday that he had been suspended and won’t teach during the upcoming fall semester.

”...the day that I found out that the state of Illinois was throwing out the charges, I also found out that my fall classes had been canceled and that I was not going to be allowed to teach in the fall pending an investigation,” Thrasher said.

Thrasher was previously charged with obstructing police during the anti-Israel encampment in April, a charge that was dismissed by the State’s Attorney’s office, according to Evanston Now.

[RELATED: EXPOSED: Northwestern journalism school’s chair of ‘social justice in reporting’ has history of pro-Hamas rhetoric]

After the interview on Democracy Now, Thrasher vowed to not be quiet in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

BREAKING: My fall LGBTQ reporting & virus classes were cancelled & I’m not allowed to teach at Medill while I’m “investigated.” Whatever happens, I’ll be fine— like Medill,  I “write boldly & tell the truth fearlessly”— but I’ll neither stay nor go quietly,” Thrasher wrote.

A spokesperson for Northwestern told Campus Reform, “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Fox News Digital reported in May that Thrasher has made several anti-Israel posts on X.

“White supremacy and settler colonialism can NOT kill, maim and steal for decades (or even centuries) via genocidal violence and then expect patience and peace — ESPECIALLY when peaceful protest is met with economic, spiritual and literal death,” Thrasher wrote just two days after the Hamas terror attack in Israel.

[RELATED: Northwestern alumni demand university terminate ‘collaboration’ with Al Jazeera in Qatar: EXCLUSIVE]

“For those asking ‘But why don’t Palestinians protest peacefully; may I remind you that for me—who is not even Palestinian!!!—merely calling for *peaceful boycott* cost me the German translation of my book, made my PhD advisor shun me forever & almost cost me my entire career,” Thrasher wrote on Oct. 9.

Staff image

