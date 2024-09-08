Northwestern University reportedly suspends professor, places him under investigation after participation in anti-Israel encampment

Northwestern University has reportedly suspended a professor and placed him under further investigation after he participated in an anti-Israel encampment last spring.

Steven Thrasher, an assistant professor of journalism at Northwestern, told left-leaning Democracy Now on Thursday that he had been suspended and won’t teach during the upcoming fall semester.

”...the day that I found out that the state of Illinois was throwing out the charges, I also found out that my fall classes had been canceled and that I was not going to be allowed to teach in the fall pending an investigation,” Thrasher said.

Thrasher was previously charged with obstructing police during the anti-Israel encampment in April, a charge that was dismissed by the State’s Attorney’s office, according to Evanston Now.

After the interview on Democracy Now, Thrasher vowed to not be quiet in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

”BREAKING: My fall LGBTQ reporting & virus classes were cancelled & I’m not allowed to teach at Medill while I’m “investigated.” Whatever happens, I’ll be fine— like Medill, I “write boldly & tell the truth fearlessly”— but I’ll neither stay nor go quietly,” Thrasher wrote.

A spokesperson for Northwestern told Campus Reform, “We do not comment on personnel matters.”

Fox News Digital reported in May that Thrasher has made several anti-Israel posts on X.

“White supremacy and settler colonialism can NOT kill, maim and steal for decades (or even centuries) via genocidal violence and then expect patience and peace — ESPECIALLY when peaceful protest is met with economic, spiritual and literal death,” Thrasher wrote just two days after the Hamas terror attack in Israel.

“For those asking ‘But why don’t Palestinians protest peacefully; may I remind you that for me—who is not even Palestinian!!!—merely calling for *peaceful boycott* cost me the German translation of my book, made my PhD advisor shun me forever & almost cost me my entire career,” Thrasher wrote on Oct. 9.