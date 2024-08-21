Northwestern University to mandate training on 'antisemitism and other forms of hate' for students, staff, and faculty

Northwestern University will mandate training on anti-Semitism and “other forms of hate” for students, faculty, and staff.

NU President Michael Schill made the announcement on Aug. 21 in a message to the campus community.

”There is no room on our campus for antisemitism; there is no room for Islamophobia; there is no room for racism and other forms of identity-based hate. Northwestern will not tolerate behavior or speech that harms members of our community,” Schill wrote.

Schill said the training would happen during incoming student orientation as well as during the fall semester for other students. Faculty and staff will also receive training.

The training will be focused on “antisemitism and other forms of hate,” Schill wrote.

A set of panels and lectures will also be scheduled surrounding “antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism as well as the history and politics of the conflict in the Middle East.”



