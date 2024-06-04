Opinion
‘NOT GUILTY’: 41 Brown students arrested during anti-Israel protest could have charges DROPPED if not rearrested in six months

The students were arrested on Dec. 11 for trespassing during an anti-Israel protest on campus.

Brown president Christina Paxson declined to drop charges multiple times, but a Providence judge declared the students not guilty on May 12.

Emma Dayton '26 | Virginia Correspondent
June 4, 2024, 8:00 am ET

A Providence, Rhode Island judge has delivered a not guilty verdict for 41 Brown University students previously arrested and charged with trespassing during an anti-Israel protest in December.

The students were arrested on Dec. 11 during a protest against the Jewish State after they trespassed in a university building. 

Judge Nicholas Parrillo claimed he made the decision on May 12 despite opposition from Providence city authorities as well as Brown University itself, explaining he did so because none of the anti-Israel activists had a criminal record and because he did not consider their protest to be disruptive. 

[RELATED: ‘Police SHUT DOWN UMass Amherst anti-Israel occupation, arrest 130’]

If the students do not violate the law again for six months as of the time of the judge’s decision, the charges will be dropped entirely.

A Brown spokesperson told Campus Reform: “Brown made abundantly clear to students who refused to leave University Hall on Dec. 11 that willful trespass of a school building is unlawful per Rhode Island statute and that the implications of remaining after hours would include arrest, criminal charges and review per the University’s conduct procedures. Each student made an informed choice to remain, with a full understanding of the implications, and Brown moved forward precisely as we had communicated to students. Disposition of the criminal charges was a matter for the court to decide.” 

“As we’ve made clear from the start, the implications of remaining after hours would include arrest, criminal charges and review per the University’s conduct procedures. Brown has detailed procedures in place to investigate alleged conduct code violations, resolve them and implement discipline in instances when students are found responsible, and any additional disciplinary measures are based on the outcome of those processes,” he continued. 

Brown President Christina H. Paxson previously refused to drop charges against the students, saying at a March 5 meeting: “The students were told very, very clearly what would happen if they didn’t leave the building. If we don’t do this, then we really are saying we have no tools to make sure that students understand their responsibilities and the consequences.”

In an April 29 letter to the Brown University Community Council, Paxson again reiterated her refusal to drop charges, but added: “I respect the conviction and passion of these students that prompted them to make the informed choice to be arrested. The practice of civil disobedience means accepting the consequences of decisions on matters of conscience.”

The case of the arrested Brown students is not the only legal case facing pushback. 

On May 2, 16 anti-Israel protesters were arrested at the University of North Florida for refusing to disperse despite warnings by police, which imposed a curfew. The students, who have been charged with trespassing, are challenging the charges against them.

[RELATED: ‘BAILED OUT?: LA County Board of Supervisors wants taxpayers to fund legal aid for UCLA pro-Hamas occupiers’]

Florida’s State Attorney’s Office told First Coast News that “the State has filed trespass charges against protestors who failed to follow lawful commands — they do not have the right to choose the laws they will or will not obey. We do not intend to drop the charges.”
Anti-Israel Brown students set up a camp at the school on April 29 to protest against the Jewish State. The students eventually took down their camp after Brown’s leadership agreed to consider divestment from Israel. 


Campus Reform has reached out to Judge Parrillo for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow the author of this article on X: @emma_dayton

Staff image

