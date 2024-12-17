NOVA Community College prof apologizes for inflammatory comments seemingly justifying CEO murder, takes down videos: EXCLUSIVE

Screenshot taken from X account of @thestustustudio.

A professor who has made inflammatory comments seemingly approving of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has recently apologized in a message to Campus Reform and took down the videos in which he made those comments.

Professor Nathan Moore, who teaches history at Northern Virginia Community College, posted a series of videos online that were shared by the X account @thestustustudio on Sunday.

In these videos, Moore seemingly approved of the actions of suspected CEO-killer Luigi Mangione, called American prisons “concentration camps,” and compared the current state of America to the tumultuous Vietnam War era, praising the Weather Underground, a Marxist terrorist group active in that time.

He also called Thompson’s assassination the “first shot fired in the war against America’s evil and corrupt for-profit healthcare system.”

Moore believes that the ruling class has “seriously misjudged” the state of things which is why young people, like Luigi Mangione, are getting radicalized. Moore compares Mangione to Che Guevara, both young men from who got radicalized due to problems in healthcare.



Moore further quoted a radical French revolutionary who said: “Cut without pity the throat of the tyrants, the patricians, the gilded million, all the immoral beings who might oppose our common happiness,” and seemingly applied the quote to American CEOs and billionaires.

Moore told Campus Reform he has “removed all of the videos [in question] from all of my social media pages and I will no longer be posting any videos online to avoid any further complaints or misunderstandings in the future.”

He further added that he did not wish to “condone or encourage violence in any way, and if I gave off that impression I sincerely apologize and will learn from it.” He told Campus Reform that he meant to “educate people on revolutionary violence by citing historical examples, not incite anyone to any acts of violence or praise or encourage violence in any form. I am ideologically and philosophically non-violent.”

He added that he wanted to give “historical context to these current events,” and said that, though he feels “sympathy with Americans who are outraged over this country’s healthcare system,” he does not “condone murder of anyone for any reason.”

Moore also claimed that he does talk about such subjects with students because they “aren’t relevant to the course material.”

“I hope to learn from this experience and move forward doing what I do best: providing my students with a love and respect for history and making sure that I am a scholarly role model for them in every way possible. . . . I would appreciate it if those videos could be forgotten and we can all move on with our lives.”

