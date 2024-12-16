NOVA Community College prof rants about Mangione case, says 'US Prisons are Concentration Camps,' 'they can’t lock up a movement'

Screenshot taken from X account of @thestustustudio.

A history professor at Northern Virginia Community College recently expressed his seeming support of suspected CEO-murderer Luigi Mangione, and stated that his hypothetical busting out of prison could lead to the collapse of America. He also repeatedly expressed his seeming approval of violent communist revolutionaries.

The X account @thestustustudio shared a series of Professor Nathan Moore’s comments regarding the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Meet @NOVAcommcollege History Professor Nathan Moore AKA the “Radical Prof.” Moore has a serious case of “wishful thinking” and believes radicalized youths will overthrow the American system through violent revolutionary struggle.



”Who knows, maybe the prison that Luigi Mangione… pic.twitter.com/IeXb1b9m9Q — Stu (@thestustustudio) December 15, 2024

In a video captioned “US Prisons are Concentration Camps,” Moore said: “Prisons are one of the most powerful symbols of the oppression and corruption of the ruling class, and that is why they’re often one of the first targets of revolutionary movements.”

He went on to discuss the start of the French Revolution, which began when a violent armed mob attacked the Bastille Prison in Paris in 1789, and the Russian Revolution of 1917, which led to the installation of a communist dictatorship that murdered tens of millions of its citizens.

“Who knows, maybe the prison that Luigi Mangione ends up in will become our American Bastille, and will be the first symbol of the American Empire to collapse and fall. One thing is certain though: They can lock up one man, but they can’t lock up a movement.”

In another video also shared by @thestustustudio, Moore drew a comparison between the current political climate in the U.S. and the period of upheaval during the Vietnam War, seemingly approving of the actions of the Marxist terrorist group the Weather Underground (also known as the Weathermen), which was responsible for a series of terrorist bombings in the U.S.

“The Weathermen were largely a reaction to the US government murdering millions of people in Vietnam. Today, the U.S. government is supporting and funding similar violence in Gaza. The Weathermen argued that the U.S. was built on racist and economic exploitation and needed to be replaced by a more humane social system. That diagnosis still stands true today, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see groups like the Weather Underground rise again in the near future,” Moore said.

He called the rise of such radical Marxist groups an “inevitable response to a society that remains indifferent to the needs of its people.”

Moore also seemed to approve of Thompson’s murder, quoting a French revolutionary who stated: “Cut without pity the throat of the tyrants, the patricians, the gilded million, all the immoral beings who might oppose our common happiness.” Following this quote, Moore asked his viewers: “What could be more opposed to our common happiness than those who make sure that all Americans don’t have access to or can afford healthcare? Who fits the definition of ‘immoral beings’ more than billionaires who live in obscene wealth and luxury while millions of Americans can barely afford to rent a box to live in?”

Moore further praised communist terrorist leader Che Guevara, and quoted, with seeming approval, Guevara’s belief that leftist revolutionaries must use violence to topple existing governments: “Che realized that words alone will never change the world. That requires action.”

He also referred to Guevara, who murdered roughly 500 men and wanted the U.S. to be destroyed in a nuclear holocaust, as “humane.”

He continued: “Che was not afraid of revolutionary violence because he knew that his goal was noble and sacred. His goal was the liberation of all human beings.”

Moore told Campus Reform: “I do not support the violent overthrow of the US government in any way, shape, or form. As a socialist I believe that capitalism must be replaced with socialism to provide the American people with a better life, but the goal of socialism should be reached by education, activism, and peaceful means.”

He added: “I do not believe that revolutionaries should ‘cut the throats’ of CEOs. That video was addressing many people online who have compared this moment in time to the French Revolution and as an historian my goal was to show that there was similar violent feelings expressed toward the ruling class during the French Revolution.”

”What I say on social media and what I teach in the classroom are two very different things. On social media, I express my opinions more and explore topics that aren’t suitable for the classroom. . . . Revolutionary violence is a part of history. . . . As an historian we can’t be afraid to talk about uncomfortable or controversial topics. We have to tackle them head on and encourage all perspectives and civil discussion and debate,” he concluded.

Campus Reform has reached out to Northern Virginia Community College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.