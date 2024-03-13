Number of ‘trans,’ ‘nonbinary’ students in UC surges after schools embrace gender insanity

More and more students are identifying as transgender and other similar categories in California’s public universities, new data shows.

A significant transformation is underway within the University of California (UC) system, marked by a notable surge in the percentages of undergraduate students who present themselves as “transgender” or “non-binary,” as revealed by data covered by the San Francisco Chronicle.



“Transgender,” “nonbinary,” and “gender nonconforming” students made up 0.6 percent of the UC student body in 2019, but in 2023, they constituted 1.9 percent of the student population, with most of those in the category calling themselves “nonbinary.”

UC Berkeley saw a notable surge from 0.2 percent of students identifying as one of the previously mentioned categories in 2019 to 1.8 percent in 2023, and UC Santa Cruz had the highest proportion of “nonbinary” students at 4 percent and transgender students at 1.1 percent within the system.



Em Huang, the Director of LGBTQ+ Advancement and Equity at UC Berkeley, highlighted university initiatives such as permitting students to pick their own name and “gender identity” for most official school documents, reported the Chronicle.



The surge in transgender and nonbinary student identification comes at a time of broader legislative changes in California. Recent California legislation concerning those who identify as LGBT includes a law that stops police officers from inquiring about a person’s “gender identity” during stops.



Last year, California implemented legislation that according to bill sponsor State Senator Scott Wiener would “protect trans kids and their families if they flee to California from Alabama, Texas, Idaho or any other state criminalizing the parents of trans kids for allowing them to receive gender-affirming care,” essentially allowing minors to come to California to receive life-changing, irreversible surgeries.



Campus Reform has reached out to UC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



