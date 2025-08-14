NY college requires DEI statements for physics lecturer, construction coordinator, X-ray researcher

The State University of New York at Oswego (SUNY Oswego) is requiring applicants for at least nine job openings to submit written statements affirming their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The university job listings include a physics lecturer, construction project coordinator, news reporter, and X-ray research associate.

“As a candidate seeking consideration you are asked to submit a separate statement specifically addressing how your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion has been evidenced in your career experience and professional activity, and/or community service (volunteer work, etc.), and/or professional development,” the job listings state.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, DEI statement, resume, and contact information for professional references.

Other open positions that require a DEI statement include an assistant professor of computer science, assistant director of group counseling treatment, assistant director for equity and social justice, and professional development facilitator.

The job posting for the news reporter/producer position at SUNY Oswego’s broadcast news station lists a “commitment to diversity and inclusion in professional work, professional development, and service” as a required qualification.

For the physics lecturer role, applicants must demonstrate a “clearly articulated understanding and commitment to equity, inclusion, [and] diversity issues.” Preferred qualifications include “experience teaching Physics and Astronomy courses to a diverse undergraduate audience.”

All nine job listings reference SUNY Oswego’s Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Plan, which outlines goals to increase diversity in faculty and staff through hiring practices that implement DEI.

The plan says “administration, faculty and staff will work with new recruitment strategies established by the Affirmative Action Officer and Human Resource Director to increase diversity.”

Other listed actions to increase DEI include partnering with “search firms that have demonstrated success ... to develop diverse candidate pools.”

Students at SUNY Oswego are also required to complete a general education course in “Diversity, Identity, and Social Justice in the United States” to earn an undergraduate degree, according to a university webpage.

“SUNY Oswego has long recognized and been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our required Diversity, Identity, and Social Justice in the United States general education category stems from that commitment,” the university states.

SUNY Oswego’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion remains active and continues to implement these DEI initiatives.

