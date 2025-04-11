NY congresswomen introduce bill to penalize universities for failing to address anti-Semitism

Two Republican members of the House of Representatives recently introduced a bill that would crack down on universities who fail to address anti-Semitism complaints in a timely and effective manner.

The bill, entitled the University Accountability Act, was introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R–NY) and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R–NY).

The legislation would implement “penalties” on universities who fail to protect the civil rights of students. Specifically, the law would require universities that are found by a “Federal court of competent jurisdiction” to have violated Title VI to pay a fine of at least $100,000.

Following three violations, the Internal Revenue Service would be mandated to review the institution’s tax exempt status and consider potentially removing it.

Stefanik’s press release announcing the bill specifically states that the representatives are particularly concerned about the increase in civil rights violations following “the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7th, 2023.”

In their respective statements, the two congresswomen asserted that the legislation would better protect Jewish students on college campuses nationwide.

“The University Accountability Act will impose penalties on universities who violate the civil rights of their own students and put their undeserved tax-exempt status on the chopping block,” Stefanik said in the release.

“Universities have a responsibility to protect their students from violence and discrimination but, instead, we’re seeing a disturbing increase in antisemitic attacks and rhetoric on college campuses,” Malliotakis added.

“Our legislation seeks to hold these institutions accountable and encourage them to investigate and crack down on instances of antisemitism to help foster a safer academic environment for all students, regardless of their gender, race or religion,” Malliotakis concluded.

Recently, President Donald Trump’s administration initiated a federal crackdown of universities for allegedly inadequate responses to anti-Semitism on their respective campuses.

To this end, the Trump administration suspended $210 million in funds to Princeton University and hundreds of millions from Columbia University for failing to respond to attacks against Jewish students.

At Princeton, anti-Israel student demonstrators had chanted slogans such as “Brick by brick, wall by wall, apartheid has got to fall,” and explicitly called for an “Intifada.”

Various Reports have indicated an increase in anti-Semitism following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel. One study, published by the non-profit organization, StopAntisemitism, indicated a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions.”

Campus Reform has contacted Rep. Elise Stefanik and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.