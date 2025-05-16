NY officials demand more accountability from CUNY chancellor after latest Brooklyn College protest

On May 8, pro-Palestine rioters brawled with police officers on the City University of New York’s (CUNY) Brooklyn College campus, causing some New York politicians to rebuke CUNY Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez.

The protests included a campus demonstration consisting of pro-Palestine imagery, outdoor encampments, and most notably, violent conflict with law enforcement, as noted by The New York Post.

After multiple warnings from the police, the NYPD and members of CUNY Public Safety intervened and dispersed the crown, resulting in at least 14 arrests.

A letter sent to the chancellor on May 9, obtained by The New York Post, says that, “It is unacceptable but not surprising that almost two years after October 7th — after an investigation into CUNY and several public hearings — we are still grappling with disruptive and criminal behavior against Jewish students, encampments and masked agitators on campus.”

[RELATED: Columbia terminates 180 employees after Trump admin pulls $400M due to anti-Semitism failures]

The document was signed by Council Members Inna Vernikov, Farah Louis, Mercedes Narcisse, and Robert Holden, as well as Assembly Members Kalman Yeger, Eric Ari Brown, Lester Chang, Jamie Williams and Alec Brook-Krasny.

The lawmakers also point to examples of faculty and staff joining the protesters. For instance, a CUNY piano technician is said to have shown his middle finger to a Jewish student.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has called for the resignation of the Chancellor, telling The New York Post, “there are only two ways to end the pro-terror anarchy that has infested our campuses: for the CUNY Chancellor to either step up or step down.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, a Brooklyn College spokesperson said that the “safety of our campus community will always be paramount, and Brooklyn College respects the right to protest while also adhering to strict rules meant to ensure the safe operation of our University.”

“Brooklyn College remains dedicated to fostering a respectful space for all voices to be heard in accordance with CUNY policy,” the statement continues.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel protesters get charges dropped despite state AG admitting sufficient evidence to convict]

The CUNY policy referenced above lays out 11 rules of conduct such as the prohibition of “Disorderly or indecent conduct,” “Unauthorized occupancy of University/college facilities or blocking access to or from such areas” and “Any action or situation which recklessly or intentionally endangers mental or physical health.” Students who participate in such behavior are liable to punishments including arrest, suspension, expulsion, or ejection from the school.

Similar anti-Israel protests at Columbia University and the University of Washington have also recently taken place, which both resulted in dozens of arrests.

Campus Reform has contacted the City University of New York and the offices of Council Members Inna Vernikov and Farah Louis for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.