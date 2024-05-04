Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

NY schools collaborate to hold special graduatio for non-straight students

The City College of New York (CCNY) will host its third annual Lavender Graduation for students who identify as 'LGBTQIA+' on Wednesday, May 22.

The CCNY LGBTQ+ Student Center also offers 'Gender Neutral Restrooms,' a 'Queer Library Collection,' and a list of self-identified CCNY 'allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.'

Trending
1
MARSCHALL: Student protesters are no different than babies, an analysis

By Zachary Marschall, PhD 

2
TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

By Adam Sabes 

3
Deported terrorist speaks to University of Chicago Hamas-endorsed encampment

By Adam Sabes 

4
Columbia University professor allegedly cancels final, gives everyone an A

By Adam Sabes 

5
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

6
College president arrested, accused of turning school into forced labor camp

By Lauren Cooley 

Brendan McDonald '25 | New Hampshire Correspondent
May 4, 2024, 8:00 am ET

A City University of New York system school in Manhattan is among the latest institutions to offer a “Lavender Graduation” for students who identify as LGBT.

The City College of New York (CCNY) will host its third annual Lavender Graduation for  ”LGBTQIA+” graduates on Wednesday, May 22.

“Through such recognition, LGBTQ+ students may leave the university with a positive last experience of the institution thereby encouraging them to become involved mentors for current students, as well as contributing alumni,” the event’s description page says. 

[RELATED: CUNY prof says O.J. Simpson was guilty, but his acquittal was ‘necessary’ in a ‘racist legal system’]

“Lavender Graduation is an event to which LGBTQ+ students share their hopes and dreams with one another, and are officially recognized by the institution for their leadership and their successes and achievements,” the web page continues.

Attendees will receive a “Lavender Certificate,” a “Lavender graduation cord,” a “Rainbow CCNY graduation tassel, and “some more surprises!”

LaGuardia Community College is co-organizing the Lavender Graduation, which it also did last year. The speaker at the 2023 ceremony was Cecilia Gentili, a transgender-identifying individual who founded “Trans Equity Consulting.” 

Per an Instagram post, the graduation is also being supported by the New York City Council LGBTQIA Caucus.

According to Gentili’s profile on the Trans Equity Consulting website, she has worked as a “sex worker.” A “transgender woman,” she lived “undocumented for 10 years” upon coming to the U.S.

[RELATED: Prof says CUNY is trying to change policy in ‘retaliation’ after he filed an anti-Semitism complaint].

The LGBTQ+ Student Center at CCNY, which was founded in 2021 and is organizing the event, is committed to “leading with a social justice lens.” The center recently advertised various summer CUNY courses on its Instagram page, which include “Queerness of Color: The Crossing of Gendered, Racialized, and Political Boundaries,” “LGBTQ Politics,” and “Queer Psychology.” 

The LGBTQ+ Student Center also offers “Gender Neutral Restrooms,” a “Queer Library Collection,” and a list of self-identified CCNY “allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.” 

Campus Reform contacted the City College of New York and LaGuardia Community College for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this