NY schools collaborate to hold special graduatio for non-straight students

A City University of New York system school in Manhattan is among the latest institutions to offer a “Lavender Graduation” for students who identify as LGBT.

The City College of New York (CCNY) will host its third annual Lavender Graduation for ”LGBTQIA+” graduates on Wednesday, May 22.

“Through such recognition, LGBTQ+ students may leave the university with a positive last experience of the institution thereby encouraging them to become involved mentors for current students, as well as contributing alumni,” the event’s description page says.

“Lavender Graduation is an event to which LGBTQ+ students share their hopes and dreams with one another, and are officially recognized by the institution for their leadership and their successes and achievements,” the web page continues.

Attendees will receive a “Lavender Certificate,” a “Lavender graduation cord,” a “Rainbow CCNY graduation tassel, and “some more surprises!”

LaGuardia Community College is co-organizing the Lavender Graduation, which it also did last year. The speaker at the 2023 ceremony was Cecilia Gentili, a transgender-identifying individual who founded “Trans Equity Consulting.”

Per an Instagram post, the graduation is also being supported by the New York City Council LGBTQIA Caucus.

According to Gentili’s profile on the Trans Equity Consulting website, she has worked as a “sex worker.” A “transgender woman,” she lived “undocumented for 10 years” upon coming to the U.S.

The LGBTQ+ Student Center at CCNY, which was founded in 2021 and is organizing the event, is committed to “leading with a social justice lens.” The center recently advertised various summer CUNY courses on its Instagram page, which include “Queerness of Color: The Crossing of Gendered, Racialized, and Political Boundaries,” “LGBTQ Politics,” and “Queer Psychology.”

The LGBTQ+ Student Center also offers “Gender Neutral Restrooms,” a “Queer Library Collection,” and a list of self-identified CCNY “allies of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Campus Reform contacted the City College of New York and LaGuardia Community College for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.