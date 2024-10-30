NYU Dems president says 'reproductive freedom' is 'under assault' because school won't provide on-campus medicated abortions

A College Democrats chapter at a New York City university is displeased with the school for not being even more liberal on campus abortion availability.

On Tuesday, the Washington Square News reported that New York University will not increase abortion access for students despite other schools doing so.

”At present, we do not have plans to offer medication abortion services to students onsite,” an official from the NYU Student Health Center (SHC) told the outlet. “But SHC providers have long-standing relationships with external partners, including NYU Langone, who have significant expertise and timely availability for this or other abortion services.”

While NYU does provide extensive contraceptive options for its students, leadership from the school’s College Democrats chapter would like to see the institution provide more accommodations for students who would like to terminate a pregnancy.

”At a time when reproductive freedom is under assault and women today lack the bodily autonomy that their grandmothers once had, it is incumbent upon NYU to provide on-campus medical abortion services,” NYU College Democrats President Saha Guerrero told the Washington Square News.

”Failing to do so limits accessibility to fundamental health care,” the student added.

A College Democrats guest essay published in the Washington Square News on Sept. 9 cited “abortion rights” as a reason for why the group declared Vice President Kamala Harris to be their “choice” in the upcoming presidential election.

”New Yorkers will see the Equal Rights Amendment on the ballot this November, which enshrines not only gender equality but abortion rights in the state constitution, and we will never give up in the fight for reproductive freedom,” the group wrote in its petition for readers to back the Democratic Party.

The student group also called to “unite to ensure the defeat of the far right.”

On Oct. 7, the NYU School of Law hosted a feminist author to discuss her latest book that describes the “tactics and horrors” from the “attacks” anti-abortion groups.

“Abortion gives voice to women’s frustration and outrage in a moment when they’re fed up with being talked over and diminished,” Jessica Valenti’s Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win description reads.

”And in an election year when abortion is dominating the national conversation, Valenti provides the language, facts, and context readers need to feel confident when talking about the attacks on their bodies and freedom,” the web page continues.

Campus Reform has contacted the NYU College Democrats for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.